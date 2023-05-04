How a man's good deed of assisting a driver with a flat tyre on the R300 got him killed

Cape Town - The Delft Community Policing Forum (CPF) has warned people about helping others on one of the most notorious roads in the city. Spokesperson Charles George issued the warning after Shadley Abrahams, 36, of Eindhoven was stabbed while trying to assist a motorist with a flat tyre on the R300 on Sunday night.

The father of one child was reported missing and on Tuesday his body was found at the Salt River mortuary. He had been found kilometres away in Philippi East. His fiancée, Melony Abrahams, said: “He left home when I was asleep around 8pm on Sunday evening. I didn’t know where he went until my daughter informed me on Monday morning that he went to help people on the R300 who had a burst tyre. What was strange was that he didn’t come home because he wouldn’t sleep out and his cellphone was off.” The concerned woman went to her neighbours to find out whether they had seen him.

“They said they saw him crossing the R300 to the Mitchells Plain direction side, and then while he was helping, three suspected robbers approached them and there was an argument. “The neighbours said they heard bottles breaking and then they saw my fiancé pushed into the car and the people he helped drove off with him, They couldn’t get the number of the car because it was load shedding and they couldn’t cross the R300 to the Mitchells Plain direction; it’s dangerous there. “I did, however, go to where he was last seen and found a bloodied bottle. I think it was used to stab him.”

The family searched for Abrahams on Monday, and on Tuesday they went to the hospitals and morgues. “His body was at Salt River morgue, we were told he was found near Philippi East, also on the R300.” George said the R300 was a ticking time bomb.

“Even though there are cameras and highway patrol and the Neighbourhood Watch that patrols, you can’t ask people to stop there, pick up anyone, or help anyone because it is crazy. The other problem is that long distance operators pick up passengers and most of them get robbed. “The R300 is dangerous and the solution is for the City to build an interchange in Delft opposite the mall, which was on the cards. We want people to wait for their transport in a safe place.” George highlighted the fact that there are pedestrians who jaywalk every day.

“The other issue is the people who cross the R300 to either Wesbank or Delft; at least once a month we see a body of a pedestrian being knocked over. The fencing should maybe be electrified because currently it’s being fixed every month. Cars are also stoned and there are many robbery incidents reported.” Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said: “Philippi East police are investigating a murder case after the body of an adult male was discovered with a stab wound to the neck. “The victim was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics. The circumstances are under investigation. The unknown suspects are yet to be arrested.”