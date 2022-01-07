How the ANC fared as opposition in the Western Cape legislature during 2021 - conclusion

Cape Town - Concluding our review of how the ANC opposition in the legislature fared, we look at caucus members Danville Smith, Nomi Nkondlo, Lulama Mvimbi and Ayanda Bans, and rate their performance. If they are to regain lost ground in the province, the ANC in the legislature is going to need to do more to portray itself as a feasible alternative provincial government.

In Part 1 we looked at how leader of the opposition Cameron Dugmore, ANC provincial health spokesperson Rachel Windvogel and ANC provincial human settlements spokesperson Andile Lili fared (How the ANC fared as opposition in the Western Cape legislature during 2021 - Part 1). In Part 2 of we looked at Mesuli Kama, Pat Marran, Gladys Bakubaku-Vos and Khalid Sayed fared (How the ANC fared as opposition in the Western Cape legislature during 2021 - Part 2). See how the remaining members of the ANC opposition in the legislature fared:

ANC provincial local government spokesperson Danville Smith ANC provincial local government spokesperson Danville Smith. File picture. Smith took a low profile in 2021 after corruption allegations forced him to withdraw, in line with the ANC’s NEC step-aside resolution. He has denied the allegations and is fighting them in court. He also faced sanction by the legislature’s Behavioural Committee following a charge of slander after a complaint was lodged against him by a member of the public because of remarks made during the debate on Provincial Speech at the session held at Genadendal in February.

Unmarked. ANC provincial Finance and Economic Opportunities spokesperson Nomi Nkondlo ANC provincial Finance and Economic Opportunities spokesperson Nomi Nkondlo. Picture: Supplied A couple of years ago in a similar scorecard, I advised Nkondlo to show what she would do if she were MEC. She appears to have heard me and in 2021 was busy both in the legislature and outside encouraging SMMEs to play a role in economic recovery.

Now, all I wish was that she could master the art of sound bite. But as she joked with me once: “Me and a couple of sentences are not in the same WhatsApp group. I am sure you know that about me, I must still learn that skill”. 6/10 ANC provincial spokesperson on Transport and Public Works Lulama Mvimbi

ANC provincial spokesperson on Transport and Public Works Lulama Mvimbi. File Picture: David Ritchie Statistics from the Parliamentary Monitoring Group show Mvimbi has had an over-90% committee attendance rate in the last two years. All he needs to do now is to start being proactive and release press statements about the various issues in his docket and not always wait to be asked. 6/10

ANC provincial spokesperson on Cultural Affairs and Sport Ayanda Bans ANC provincial spokesperson on Cultural Affairs and Sport Ayanda Bans. Picture: Facebook Bans’s main docket is Cultural Affairs and Sport, but she managed to be active in the standing committees on Health, Social Development and Public Accounts. Meanwhile, statistics from the Parliamentary Monitoring Group show she achieved 100% attendance at committees in 2021.

Like many on her side, she needs to get busy making it clear what she might do if the ANC ever came to power in the Western Cape. 6/10