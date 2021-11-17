Huge cache of weapons found in Belhar

The officers recovered eight handguns, two rifles, three suppressors and 1 574 rounds of live ammunition.

Cape Town - Police officers attached to the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (Leap) confiscated a cache of weapons, in Belhar on Monday night.

“The Strategic Information Management System received an anonymous telephonic tip-off of a location where firearms and ammunition are being stored for gangs. The team proceeded to the location, where they spread out and searched the area.

“Officers found a blue bag and a black box lying in front of a sewage drain, which contained the weapons. The guns and ammunition were booked in at Belhar Police Station for processing.

“Each illegal weapon we remove from the streets is a potential robbery or hijacking averted, and possibly a life saved. The officers are commended for their dedication in taking dangerous and illegal weapons off our streets,” police said in a statement.