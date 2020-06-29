Huge storms causes havoc over the weekend in Cape Town

Cape Town - Adverse weather conditions caused havoc across the city over the weekend, with severe damage done to infrastructure and personal property along with the power outages reported in several areas. The City’s disaster risk management team said mopping up operations continued yesterday following extensive rainfall and subsequent flooding the previous day. Disaster risk spokesperson Charlotte Powell said: “Power lines are being restored by the electricity department, informal settlements management is making assessments in informal settlements and issuing flood kits which consist of plastic sheeting. Transport is clearing roadways across the city and recreation and parks are removing uprooted trees.” Trees uprooted due to strong gale-force winds caused damage to several structures on Saturday. A large tree was uprooted and three dwellings were destroyed in Victoria Lodge informal settlement in Southfield, and two structures were damaged by uprooted trees in Lotus Park, Gugulethu. Large trees were also uprooted in Wynberg, Plumstead, Fish Hoek and Retreat. This was attended to by the recreation and parks department.

On Saturday, power outages were reported in Philippi, Steenberg, Fish Hoek, Kensington, Hout Bay, Plumstead, Gugulethu, Browns Farm, Rondebosch, Mitchells Plain, Wynberg, Constantia and Bishopscourt. Several roads were flooded on Saturday and were attended to by the roads and stormwater department, said Powell.

Flooding at informal settlements due to the heavy rainfall were reported in Phola Park, Sophia Town in Happy Valley, Kanana in Gugulethu, and Philippi and were reported to the City’s disaster risk management.

The transport department is providing sand and milling. Informal settlement management provided flood kits.

Roofs were also blown off in Phumlani informal settlement, Ottery and Macassar.

Many trees were uprooted across the city. These are being attended to by the recreation and parks department.

Power outages were also experienced in Philippi, Browns Farm, Hout Bay, Fish Hoek, Rondebosch, Mitchell’s Plain, Wynberg, Constantia, Bishopscourt and Plumstead. The electricity department will be attending to all reports.

Various roads across the city have been flooded and these are being attended to by the roads and stormwater department.

