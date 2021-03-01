Human Settlements department celebrates Cape housing successes

Cape Town - The Western Cape Human Settlements Department is celebrating having delivered 2 578 brand-new homes to residents from all over the metro as part of its Forest Village Housing Development initiative. The housing initiative was one of the Department’s Catalytic Projects, launched in January 2016 with a hefty budget allocation of R1.1 billion. Over the years, the housing development has benefited residents from different parts of the metro, among them former Eersteriver, Mfuleni Rosedale, and Fairdale residents. Human Settlements Minister Tertius Simmers said that he was extremely pleased with the success of the housing development initiative and the milestones it has collected over the years. Simmers said: “As of the end of February, 2 578 people have now moved into their brand-new homes in the Forest Village Housing Development in Eersteriver. We are clearly demonstrating that we committed to ensuring that more of our residents, especially those who are most vulnerable, live in improved and safer conditions.”

“For the month of February alone, 81 people have benefited from this development and it is anticipated that a further 82 beneficiaries will move in during March 2021.”

“This goes to show exactly just how committed we are to making a tangible difference in people’s lives. It is for this reason that we prioritise the elderly, persons with disabilities, those that have been on the Housing Demand Database (HDD) for 15 years and longer, as well as our backyard dwellers.”

“It’s also humbling and pleasing to see how South Africans are coming together from different backgrounds and living side-by-side in this new community. This is helping breakdown the spatial legacy of apartheid by ensuring that different cultures, creeds, languages, and sexual orientations can live in integrated communities,” said Simmers.

One of the recent beneficiaries of the Forest Village Housing Development, Thandiswa Magadla said that she was overwhelmed with joy after finally receiving keys to her brand new home.

“This is an absolute wow. I am so happy as I have been waiting for over 16 years. I have tears of joy. Thank you to all who made it possible,” she said.

Cape Argus