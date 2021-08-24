Humanitarian Relief programme provides food security for vulnerable Cape residents

Cape Town - The City’s Urban Management Directory has set in motion the roll-out of the second phase of its Humanitarian Relief programme, which will see it spend R15 million in support of the City’s vulnerable, who are battling with food insecurity due to the ongoing pandemic. Mayco member for urban management Grant Twigg officially launched the second phase of the food relief initiative, with a visit to the Ravensmead and Epping Forest food distribution points, to assist sub-council managers and ward councillors, with the sorting and delivery of food parcels.

Speaking on the necessity of the food relief initiative, Twigg said the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic has continued to negatively impact vulnerable communities and it was important for the City to continue playing a supportive role, and assist individuals and households in need. “Our second phase of the Humanitarian Relief programme is part of the City’s wider response management initiative to the pandemic. The Urban Management Department was granted R25 million in the 2020/21 financial year, to implement a humanitarian food relief programme. “R10 million was approved by the council in January and we initiated projects and programmes, across all wards within the metropolitan boundaries of the City. The rollout for phase 2, for the remaining R15 million, commenced last week, in various sub-councils,” said Twigg.