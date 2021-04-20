Hundreds left homeless after Strand fire

Cape Town - Four hundred people have been left displaced after a fire raged through their informal settlement in Nomzamo Freedom Park, Strand, in the early hours of yesterday morning.

According to community leaders, the fire began at about shortly after midnight and quickly engulfed the settlement, leaving the majority of the residents destitute.

Strand councillor Sitembile Mfecane said the community was devastated and struggling to come to terms with the destruction of their homes and lives in a few hours.

“The majority of the residents in Freedom Park are unemployed and struggling. This is a heavy blow to them, and when you enter the community, you can see the despair and frustration, especially now with the confusion about the City no longer helping people in such situations.

“These families are scared and don’t know where to start. I’m working on activating assistance, especially since there are children and vulnerable people affected. But that has been slow with the Cape Town fire also raging on, and all the attention are there,” said Mfecane.

Community leader Sihluku Njenje said the situation in the community was tense, as residents had only rumours to depend on for information about what led to the fire.

For information on how you can assist or where you can drop off donations, contact Sihluku Njenje on 073 994 5949.

Cape Argus