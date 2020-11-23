Hunt for five suspects after Cape Town taxi rank shooting

Cape Town - It was pandemonium on Monday when gunmen opened fire at the Cape Town taxi rank. Just after midday, suspects shot and wounded seven people, including six men and a woman in a wheelchair, on the station deck. The station deck is the area where all minibus taxis from across the Cape metropole pick up their thousands of passengers working in and around the city. A City of Cape Town traffic official arrested one suspect near the Castle of Good Hope and managed to recover a firearm. Five suspects remain at large.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith praised the traffic official.

“'I must commend the traffic officer for his lightning response in pursuing and apprehending the gunman, who was armed with a 9mm firearm.

“He didn’t think twice about running down an armed man so he could ensure no one else was injured and the criminal was caught.

“His bravery has ensured that there will be justice for those who were shot,” Smith said.

African News Agency (ANA) has learnt that the shooting might be related to the ongoing taxi war between rival taxi associations within the province.

The wounded victims were rushed to nearby hospitals and it remains unclear what their status is.

Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed the incident and said crime experts and detectives were combing three scenes along Marine Drive, Strand Street and Buitenkant Street for clues.

“According to information, unidentified suspects shot and wounded people at the station deck before fleeing in various directions while still discharging shots.

“Traffic officials apprehended one suspect, aged 31, and confiscated a firearm.

“Cases of attempted murder are under investigation.

“The suspect will appear in court once he has been charged.

“The possibility that the incident is related to the taxi industry is not ruled out,” Rwexana said.

A heavy police presence could be seen across the Cape Town central business district (CBD).

Six men and a woman in a wheelchair were injured in a shooting earlier this afternoon at the station deck taxi rank in what is believed to have been taxi-related violence. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)

Armed police members on the scene where a shooting took place in Cape Town CBD. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Police found a 9mm pistol in Strand Street near one of the suspects who was arrested by traffic police. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

