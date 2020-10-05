Hunt on for killers of two brothers in Bloekombos

Cape Town - Police are investigating the murders of two siblings in Bloekombos, Kraaifontein. The two were shot and killed last week while sitting in a car on the corner of Ndawo and Khethelo streets. Police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “The circumstances surrounding the death of the two brothers are under investigation. “The motive for the incident is unknown and the suspects are yet to be arrested. Anyone with information on the murders is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

Kraaifontein CPF chairperson Mawethu Sila said: “We are calling on residents, particularly those who reside in the same area where the incident took place, to come forward and assist the police with their investigation. The sooner perpetrators are arrested and taken off our streets the better for our community and children.”

Meanwhile, two suspects were arrested in Kraaifontein on Saturday for being in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Traut said: “Due to the vigilance of Kraaifontein residents who alerted the police to two suspicious individuals, police members took the initiative and searched the suspects.

“The two men, aged 30 and 31, were found with 9mm pistols in their possession as well as live ammunition. They are expected to make their court appearances in Blue Downs (today).”

In a separate incident, police arrested a 28-year-old man who was found in possession of 292 mandrax tablets and tik in the Buh-Rein Estate in Durbanville.

Traut said: “Acting on a tip-off, police members searched the suspect, and found in his possession mandrax tablets and tik”.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court today.

