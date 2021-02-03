I want to thank you for making sacrifices for the greater good - Winde

Cape Town - While commending residents for their efforts in helping the Western Cape pass the second wave of Covid-19 infections, Premier Alan Winde acknowledged that it had been hard for everyone. “I know it has been hard. Many have lost loved ones and you have had to mourn differently during this time. We mourn with you and we send our condolences to all those who have lost their family members, friends and colleagues during this time,” he said. “You have given up spending time with loved ones over the festive season. You have cancelled holidays and birthday celebrations. Some of you will have had to cancel weddings. “I want to thank you for making these sacrifices for the greater good,” Winde said. Yesterday, Winde said that over the past seven days, the province has seen a 42% decline in admissions to hospital, and that the number of deaths has fallen by 31% over the past seven days.

He also commended the efforts made by business, who had to change their trading hours and how they do business.

"Sadly, many have had to close their doors. Thank you for fighting to save jobs, for doing everything you can to trade safely, and for trusting us to fight for you,“ he said.

Winde said he was thankful for NGOs, faith-based organisations, businesses and individuals who stepped in to help provide food, and assistance in communities.

“Thank you for all that you have done and continue to do. I want to say a special thank you to the Gift of the Givers, who have partnered with this government in both the first and second waves to provide health-care resources and assistance.

“To the teachers, law enforcement and police officers, social workers and all those essential workers who have gone to work every day throughout this pandemic to provide services to the people of this province, thank you,” Winde said.

He finished his show of gratitude by praising the efforts of health-care workers, whom he referred to as “warriors”.

“I know that you have sacrificed time with your loved ones, you have worked long hours even though you were tired and scared, and you have put your own health at risk so that you can save lives.

“Our hospitals experienced extreme pressure at the peak, and our health-care workers continue to experience the emotional and physical toll of tending to those who are still in hospital.

“We have lost 113 health-care workers since the start of the pandemic. These losses are devastating for families, colleagues and communities, and for us.

“We have made it this far because of the efforts of every single individual but our work is not done yet.”

Winde said that as much as the revised level 3 restrictions would allow more freedom and help businesses resume operating more normally, there was a need for everyone to be responsible.

“Our beaches and parks are open now and I encourage you all to enjoy them, but please do so safely.

“Similarly, if you are visiting restaurants or businesses where alcohol is sold, such as bars, taverns and wine farms, drink responsibly so that we can keep our communities and roads safe and reduce trauma in our hospitals,” Winde said.

“Businesses who are trading also have a responsibility to ensure that staff and customers are safe by ensuring all the correct Covid-19 protocols are in place, keeping windows or doors open to allow fresh air to circulate, and ensuring that there is no overcrowding and social distancing can take place.

“Just as we have all worked to overcome the peak of this second wave, we need to continue to work to save lives.”

Cape Argus