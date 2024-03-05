Ian Cameron heading to Parliament on DA ticket

Cape Town - Anti-crime activist and fierce critic of Police Minister Bheki Cele, Ian Cameron, has joined politics and might be heading to Parliament on a DA ticket. The director of apolitical civil rights organisation, Action Society, Cameron first made headlines about two years ago after getting into a heated confrontation with Cele at a community meeting in Gugulethu.

He and Cele exchanged words after he interrupted the minister’s speech, accusing him of failing to protect citizens and not adequately deploying police to crime hotspots. Cele had shouted at Cameron, telling him to “shut up”. For this, Cele was found guilty by Parliament for breaching the code of ethical conduct of permanent members, and was sanctioned to apologise to Cameron.

Cameron yesterday confirmed that he made it on to the DA’s party list of potential candidates to take up seats in national and provincial assemblies. “I have put my name on the list. I went through the confidential candidate process for the DA, and I was informed last week that I am officially on the list, exactly where, I’m not sure, because there are a few formalities that need to be resolved before we can see the exact details,” said Cameron. “But I’m very excited.

“I’m a little bit overwhelmed by the positive reaction after it was leaked in the media over the weekend. But it’s very exciting. “It’s a new chapter, and I think with the background, the civil rights space background, I think there’s an awesome opportunity with regards to crime combating, and supporting the good cops in the police. “There’s a great opportunity to play a role in bringing the civil rights space and the political arena closer,” said Cameron.

Expressing his support for Cameron, Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said Cele “would have sleepless nights thinking of Cameron as a Member of Parliament for the DA”. “Ian has an indisputable track record of fighting crime and showing genuine care for the victims of crime. “He has fought against SAPS incompetence and corruption, and he has helped many victims get their cases heard when the police turned them away. He has also praised hard-working, dedicated police officers, of which there are still many. Ian will make an excellent MP. Welcome to the DA, Ian,” said Hill-Lewis.