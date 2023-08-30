Ice dance duo reaching for the stars at Junior Grand Prix

Cape Town - Ice dancer Mikhail Ajam and his partner Felicity Chase have been selected to represent South Africa at the Junior Grand Prix in Bangkok and Budapest this year – the first time in many years, that the country will be participating in ice dance. The duo, who train at the Grand West ice rink in Goodwood, are the only South Africans chosen by the SA Figure Skating Association to compete in both events, taking place in August and September.

Ajam, 20, started skating at the age of 8 with the ambition to play ice hockey, but soon got bitten by the figure skating bug, and it has been his sport of choice ever since. The sports science student has competed as a solo figure skater, as part of a synchronised skating team, and now as the male half of an ice dance couple. “I am immensely honoured that we’ve been selected to represent our country at the Junior Grand Prix,” he said. “We’ve trained for so long for this opportunity to compete against the best in the world and we’re working overtime with our coach to prepare.”