Ice dance duo reaching for the stars at Junior Grand Prix

Cape Town - Ice dancer Mikhail Ajam and his partner Felicity Chase have been selected to represent South Africa at the Junior Grand Prix in Bangkok and Budapest this year – the first time in many years, that the country will be participating in ice dance.
The duo, who train at the Grand West ice rink in Goodwood, are the only South Africans chosen by the SA Figure Skating Association to compete in both events, taking place in August and September.
Ajam, 20, started skating at the age of 8 with the ambition to play ice hockey, but soon got bitten by the figure skating bug, and it has been his sport of choice ever since. The sports science student has competed as a solo figure skater, as part of a synchronised skating team, and now as the male half of an ice dance couple.
“I am immensely honoured that we’ve been selected to represent our country at the Junior Grand Prix,” he said.
“We’ve trained for so long for this opportunity to compete against the best in the world and we’re working overtime with our coach to prepare.”
Their coach, Tiana Stanton, said the two skaters were undergoing intense training to ensure that South Africa can be proud of them.
“They have increased their ice time and lessons to include additional edge and power workouts over and above all the technical ice dance choreography that they have mastered. These are two very dedicated and hard-working athletes who are very deserving of our support,” she said.
Ice skating is a niche sport in South Africa and there is no official financial assistance available. The skaters are responsible for their own costs and have launched a fundraising campaign to cover their trips to Thailand and Hungary.