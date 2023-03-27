Iftars to ‘fill’ Cape Town streets with food-laden tables during month of Ramadaan

Cape Town - The month of Ramadaan will see the breaking down of any and all divides in the spirit of community and coming together for the fast-breaking dinner iftar. Marking the blessed month are increased community feedings in the form of street iftars (boeka), supplementing and, in some cases, replacing the age-old tradition of taking a plate of treats to one’s neighbours to be added to their iftar table.

Street or community mass iftars have become prevalent across various communities in Cape Town, weather permitting, ensuring those fasting have a meal to break their fast with and to welcome neighbours and friends to partake in the fast-breaking dinner. The Turquoise Harmony Institute (THI) has invited the public to share an iftar with a Muslim family. THI regional director Dr Aydin Inal said the dinners would take place in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. “The aim was to facilitate families to meet in more intimate ways and engage in deeper conversations about their lives, fasting and challenges. In this way people get to know more about each other and build more sincere and stronger relationships,” he said.

Those interested can contact 011 447 8711, email [email protected] or visit the THI website. The initiative will run from today until April 18. Those wishing to join are not required to fast on the day in order to partake in the fast-breaking meal. Honeybun Foundation founder and Plumstead resident Stephen Langman said the foundation would once again be doing mass community iftars this Ramadaan. Relief organisation Gift of the Givers (GOTG) distributed pre-Ramadaan hampers to families in need and will be supporting several feeding centres such as mosques and madressas to provide iftar to struggling communities.

Project manager Ali Sablay said mass iftars would also be held in struggling communities as is customary every Ramadaan. The organisation distributed akhni for about 400 people in Manenberg on Saturday. Radio broadcaster Goolam Fakier started his Sunday community food relief initiative, which had first been initiated during the 2020 lockdown, catering for about 150 people.

“It is an annual event that happens every Sunday in Ramadaan, where we go to any random place to hand out the freshly made akhni, and, if necessary, even clothes. “Thus far, we’ve been in Mitchells Plain, Bonteheuwel, Delft, and so much more.” Fakier has partnered with small businesses, Busses Unlimited and Hungry for Halaal Catering and Spit Braai, for a larger reach.

The Bo-Kaap community has invited all for “Boeka innie Bo-Kaap”, a mass street iftar in the historic Wale and Rose streets on March 31. Annually, thousands gather for the occasion, when roads are cordoned off and turned into enormous dinner tables. Food and soup will be provided and those joining are requested to bring something to eat for themselves and those seated nearby. The first mass boeka in Bo-Kaap was initiated in 2018, during a time of heightened protests against gentrification and social challenges.