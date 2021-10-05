Ihata Care Group takes over three welfare homes

The Ihata Care Group has taken over the ownership of the three welfare homes, in Heideveld, Bonteheuwel, and Bishop Lavis, effective since October 1. The Nerina Place, Lilyhaven Place, and Oakhaven, were under the Cape Peninsula Organisation for the Aged (CPOA), however, in January, it indicated that it was closing them down, due to financial pressure, and was relocating nearly 300 residents. The two organisations signed a Memorandum of Agreement in April.

Ihata has been caring for vulnerable groups for more than 11 years and is known for caring for the victims of gender-based violence (GBV). It also runs a youth development academy and has now extended their portfolio to care for the elderly. Ihata Care Group director Nuraan Osman said the takeover was successful and they were grateful to the CPOA for entrusting the ability to care for almost 300 elderly to them. Osman said they had learned tremendously over the past months from CPOA, including the model of caring for the elderly. “The improvements we want to introduce are for optimum care we can possibly provide. We want to be innovative in terms of therapy, particularly dementia patients, and be creative with the kind of foods we serve, by adding a traditional menu. This is to make the last years of their life their best years.

’’We have already introduced a day spa in one facility, where the elderly would be pampered, and in Narina facility an on-site chapel has already been introduced because the Covid-19 regulations don’t allow the elderly to go to church and, over the next month, they would be opened to the other two facilities,” she said. Osman said the group would continue with providing shelter services for women and children. She called for support from the surrounding communities. Bishop Lavis Action Community (BLAC) liaison officer Amanda Davids said they are concerned that two members on the Board at Nerina Home, in Bishop Lavis, are still not granted access. Davids said their other concern was that the Ihata board of directors were from Beitun Nur Society for the Destitute.

“We are concerned, as there are questions of pornography that was found on computers at Beitun Nur, also there were allegations that cameras were installed for recording the girls. ’’All we want to know is, how will the community be involved in the future at these three homes, what new programmes will they bring, and when and how do they plan to constitute the Board?” she asked. Davids said the running of the facilities must be transparent and that this was currently not the case.