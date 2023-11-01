Illegal field squatters in Lentegeur served with interdict after invasion

Cape Town - Sports clubs around Mitchells Plain protested against illegal occupation of Lentegeur Sports Ground by the Group for Developers, a non-profit organisation from Mitchells Plain that is demanding that the land be earmarked for development. The five clubs held placards yesterday evening and picketed along Morgenster Road where the ground is.

Faseegh Creighton from Collisions Rugby Football Club said: “For the last two weeks people had been trying to set up illegal camps on our rugby field. “We are competing in leagues and we train on the field, because there are no rugby fields around Mitchells Plain. “We have about 250 junior players and 170 seniors training on the field. We are trying to revive the field with the sub-council; the walls will be built around, and water will be installed and then we can have a proper field.”

Three days later the City of Cape Town managed to obtain an urgent interdict. The document’s first respondent is Riaan Koeberg, the leader of the organisation. The document read: “After reading the documents filed, and hearing counsel for the applicant, it is ordered that: This matter is dealt with as one of urgency … dispensing insofar as may be necessary with the rules relating to form, service and time periods. “A rule nisi is hereby issued calling upon the first respondent to show cause, if any, on Thursday, 20 November 2023 at 10am, or as soon thereafter as the application may be heard, why a final order should not be granted in the following terms: That the first, second and third respondents and/or any unknown unauthorised persons be interdicted and restrained from, inter alia, entering or being upon ERF 21776, Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, commonly known as Lentegeur Sports Ground and/or any property owned by the City in the area of Mitchells Plain (“the property”) for the purpose of unlawfully occupying same, erecting and/or extending, completing structures, or engaging in any building works of whatsoever nature at the property, and occupying any structure at the property.”

The interdict also said the law enforcement agencies may take necessary and reasonable steps to immediately dismantle, demolish and remove any uncompleted and unoccupied structures that are being erected illegally on the property, once this order is granted. The order is temporary, pending the final determination of this application. Wayne Dyason, spokesperson for law enforcement confirmed interdict against the invasion of the sports grounds. “Law enforcement has been in the area enforcing the interdict and will continue to do so.” Koeberg told the Cape Argus he has received the interim interdict.