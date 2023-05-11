Illegal poaching continues to increase alongside gang activities

Cape Town - Four poaching suspects were arrested on Tuesday during two unrelated operations by the Law Enforcement Marine Unit assisting the National Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment (DFFE) with the police’s National Intervention Unit and Anti-Gang Unit in Steenberg. A joint operation that followed up on information led to Chief Road, Steenberg, where poaching equipment was found in the possession of a 36-year-old man.

Safety and security mayoral committee (Mayco) member JP Smith said a search was conducted at the suspects’ residences where 10 whole crayfish, 20 crayfish tails, two imitation firearms, two unlicensed firearms, and 55 rounds of ammunition were confiscated. Shortly after arresting the man, members continued to another residence close to Chief Road, where they arrested three individuals involved in a similar case. Assisted by the Anti-Gang Unit, the teams carried out an operation in Squaw Road, where they discovered a huge haul of 5367 crayfish tails, uncovered, in four freezers. Conducting a further search, the team found an unlicensed firearm.

Smith applauded the work done by the teams. He highlighted that there had long been a link between illegal poaching and gang activities on the Cape Flats. Smith said as gang activities increased in Steenberg and Retreat, so had drug dealing, poaching operations, and firearm conflict. “The link between illegal poaching and gang activity has long been established, with the demand for crayfish and abalone on Asian black markets soaring. The dangerous trade of illegal poaching has become a lucrative commodity for gangs across the Cape Flats.