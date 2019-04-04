Milnerton's Sven Seifritz said that in the short time since the trucks started parking on the verges with palm trees they had become a denuded eyesore. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - For Milnerton resident Sven Seifritz, the sight of trucks parking on the grass verges between Service Road and Marine Drive was too much to bear, so he contacted the City’s traffic department about it, but, according to him, to no avail. Seifritz said the department and the City has ignored his pleas even though there were “No Parking” signs in the area.

Seifritz said that in the short time since the trucks started parking on the lush grass verges with palm trees they had become a denuded eyesore.

“The big trucks are fetching and dropping off containers for the shipping container depot to the harbour. Even though the City claims that it has issued a number of on the spot fines to the drivers for illegal parking, the trucks are still being parked there.

“Every day I drive that route and still the trucks are parked there – about 10 of them.”

Seifritz believed nothing would ever grow on the affected soil.

He said the ruining of the land had concerned many people, especially Milnerton’s residents.

“So sad to see all the grass verges turn from green to brown to a just desolate sandpit and this must stop.”

“There are railway lines there but the truck drivers never use the space, if they pulled up the railway lines there would be plenty of space.

“So much for looking after the environment in plain sight of one of one of the busiest roads in Cape Town.

“I have seen them (drivers) doing truck repairs on the piece of land damaging the environment. Parking at that spot is illegal but the City has not done anything about this.

“I will be happy if they act, and the trucks are totally removed from the spot…”

Traffic services spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said the City was aware that transgressions in the area took place regularly.

“The most recent was on Tuesday, April 2, when 24 fines were issued.

“We will continue to enforce traffic laws and are consulting with other City departments to find more sustainable methods to prevent trucks from parking on the verges,” she said.

