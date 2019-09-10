Abigail Ruiters, mother of 18-month-old Jeremiah, who died as a result of blunt-force trauma to his spine, is ready to take the stand. File picture.

Cape Town - Abigail Ruiters, mother of 18-month-old Jeremiah, who died as a result of blunt-force trauma to his spine, a cracked skull and bite marks on his body - is ready to take the stand. The case was adjourned by Judge Monde Samela until Wednesday to allow the State, defence and the mother time to prepare. The State is to hand in a bail document about Ruiters of more than 100 pages.

The toddler was murdered in Factreton on June 12, 2017. It is the State's case that Jeremiah was raped, beaten and stabbed. Ameerudien Peters faces charges of rape and murder; Ruiters was charged with abuse and neglect.

Ruiters said: “I’m ready to tell my side of the story, and I’m going to tell the truth. I’m not sure if Ameerudien is going to take the stand.”

The State is to conclude its case after hearing Ruiters’s testimony, a social worker’s report and if Ameerudien is going to take the stand. The defence will then present arguments to prove that their clients are not guilty.

Pathologist Dr Marna du Plessis has already given the court a detailed post-mortem report that showed several bones in Jeremiah’s chest were bruised and broken, his internal organs severely bruised, his penis had scar wounds, he had a broken nose and bleeding in his eye. Most of the injuries were inflicted 24 hours before death, she said.

[email protected]