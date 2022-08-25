Improve matric marks with an online maths workshop this weekend

Cape Town - Development-focused NPO Awqaf SA is hoping to assist 5 000 matric learners to prepare for their final maths exams through another of its online workshops this weekend. This is free and open to all Grade 12 learners.

These workshops have been taking place since 2016, in partnership with the K-Way Institute, after the NPO identified a need to assist and uplift poorly performing areas on a national level with maths. They hoped to improve overall maths literacy and the results of Grade 12 learners across the country. This was facilitated by K-way Institute maths specialist Mohammed Khota, who was guiding this online model of extra tuition, which had a more extensive outreach nationwide than the NPO’s initial in-person maths workshops.

“The weekend session will be in the form of a YouTube live-stream and participants are required to be at a reliable internet connection during the course of the online workshop. “Participants will be able to pose questions during the session with a view to resolving a challenge they may be facing with a particular maths problem, and there will be comfort breaks,” said project co-ordinator Hasanain Abdullah. On the weekend of August 27-28 , the non-profit development organisation Awqaf SA will be hosting an online matric maths workshop to assist Grade 12 learners in preparing for their final exams. Picture: Supplied Maths Paper 1 will be covered on Saturday from 9am to 2.30pm and focus on higher-order algebra, calculus, functions, finance and probability.

Maths Paper 2 will be covered on Sunday from 9am to 2.30pm with the focus on trigonometry, analytics and circle analytics, and Euclidean geometry. Awqaf SA chief executive Zeinoul Cajee wanted to see as many people as possible registering and engaging. · Kasselsvlei Comprehensive High School learner and previous workshop participant Kearatwa Gcingca said: “My mark in maths improved from 43% at the beginning of the year to 65% at the end of the year with an additional five distinctions.

“This enabled me to get accepted for a BSc at Wits University.” This workshop is free but online registration is essential. Abdullah encouraged learners and schools to register on Awqaf SA’s website: https:// awqafsa.org.za/maths2022/