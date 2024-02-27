Inaugural think tank gathering to commence today

The two-day meeting, convened by the Inclusive Society Institute, will be held at the Rockefeller Hotel and Residence on the Foreshore.

The ACM had four key objectives: to serve as an embryo for the establishment of an annual consultative meeting among like-minded African think tanks for the purpose of dialogue over political and socio-economic issues confronting the African continent and to prepare these think tanks for engaging in international conferences; to prepare on an annual basis a synthesised African position on China-Africa relations intended as a contribution to the China Africa Think Tanks Forum; to seek co-operation among the participants for the development of an Africa Fragility Index as a contribution to the Istanbul Security Forum; and to introduce the Global South Perspectives Network and Global Resilience Council.

Inclusive Society Institute CEO Daryl Swanepoel said the objective was to bring together think-tanks from across Africa to consider, discuss and develop policy proposals to advance development on the continent.

“As African think tank representatives, we travel all over the world arguing the case for Africa.