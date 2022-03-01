Increase in muggings targeting school children in the Table View and Blouberg area

Cape Town - Private security firm Fidelity ADT has warned of increasing muggings targeting school children within the Table View and Blouberg area. Western Cape Fidelity ADT general manager Jade Hanning said the firm was aware of two incidents in the past week that their operators responded to.

Hanning urged anyone who was mugged to inform the police. “Parents in the Table View and Blouberg area have been alerted to recent mugging incidents, where school children walking to and from school have reportedly been targeted. “From what we can ascertain, it appears to have been opportunistic incidents where the criminals targeted valuable items such as cellphones and wallets.

“Roads that lead to or from schools could be targeted, as well as any quiet back roads,” she said. Hanning recommended that pedestrians in the area leave their valuable items at home. People should consider walking in groups if possible, she said.

Table View residents and Ratepayers Association chairperson Mandy Da Matta said most teenagers who had cellphones were walking in the streets, are “consciously unconscious” and not aware of their surroundings. “It is sad that society has to target young children, but by the same token, each one of us has a responsibility to look after our safety. “They make themselves targets because they are constantly listening to music and are not walking shoulders back, observing and walking with purpose and that is why even walking in groups is not entirely safe.

“We have to realise that the youth of today will have a cellphone, for different reasons but they can’t be flashing it, people lose their lives over stupid things. They must not utilise cellphones until they’re in a safe place, even at school. It’s distracting and unnecessary,” she said. Da Matta called on the community to take care of themselves and take measures possible not to endanger themselves. “We are in very desperate times, with many people out of work, though that cannot be used as an excuse to commit a crime, that is our reality.