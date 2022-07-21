Infighting persists after San elder condemns opponents of the River Club development

Cape Town - Khomani San elder Petrus Vaalbooi has condemned all those opposed to the contentious multibillion-rand River Club development and appealed to them to put selfish aspirations aside in support of the development which provided “socio-economic and heritage rights and benefits” for the greater Khoi and Bushman nation. Vaalbooi was declared a living human treasure by the National Heritage Council and is the son of Elsie Vaalbooi, who was at the forefront with Dawid Kruiper in years-long struggle which resulted in the restitution of San traditional land in the Kalahari in March 1999.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Vaalbooi said he was informed and updated on the court proceedings in this matter and that he was deeply concerned about an affidavit by Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Council high commissioner Tauriq Jenkins, wherein he made it known that Vaalbooi was opposed to the River Club development. This was false, Vaalbooi said. The Goringhaicona Khoi Khoin Indigenous Council, together with the Observatory Civic Association, was opposing the River Club Development – which the Western Cape First Nations Collective (WCFNC) was supporting. In response, Jenkins said if this was the court affidavit being referred to, then there was nothing libellous or untruthful in the statement and that he would not be retracting anything.

“I was informed by Chief Sedras Kleinsmith, representing the National House of I Xam Bushmen Nation, that the House was strongly opposed to the proposed development and believed there was a failure of compliance with the San Code of Ethics in the matter. “I explain that the National House of I Xam Bushmen Nation encompasses 11 tribes, one of which is the Komani San under Chief Vaalbooi. There is no libel on Chief Vaalbooi’s name,” Jenkins said. Sedras added that if these were Vaalbooi’s true words then he had no respect for the San code, traditions, and ancestors of the San because the development site was a ceremonial site of the ancient San, Gham and Boesman people. In addition, Vaalbooi said he had never spoken to Jenkins and did not know who he was before this matter was brought to his attention.

Jenkins added: “It is correct that Chief Vaalbooi has never met me or spoken to me. That has not stopped him from making statements about me that are false. “I can only surmise he is responding to misinformation given to him by the FNC leadership, who have waged a war of disinformation and insult against me personally and against any entities that oppose the development.” WCFNC spokesperson Chief Zenzile Khoisan said: “I do have a concern about people using the name of Petrus Vaalbooi without having met him.

“It took a long time for him to make this statement and he is very upset about it because he wants our people to go forward, he wants the development to open up a pathway for restoration and restitution of our people.” At the press conference, Vaalbooi said he would be willing to sit down and discuss the matter with Jenkins. [email protected]