Inherent arrogance of white folk from Brackenfell must be dealt with, says PAC

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Police lobbed stun grenades and fired teargas at a group of PAC supporters who wanted to protest at Brackenfell High School on Wednesday. Lindokuhle Patiwe from the organisation said the PAC had planned the protest in support of EFF members who were attacked by Brackenfell residents on Monday morning last week. “We are here today in protest against the attack on our brothers and sisters. They were attacked by arrogant white people from this community for speaking out against racism. “The inherent arrogance of white folk from this community is something that must be dealt with. Some of them are still under the impression that they can use apartheid mannerisms on African land,” said Patiwe. In response to the unplanned protest, police cordoned several roads leading to Brackenfell High School.

Several stun grenades were thrown into the group of about 40 protesters who, against police orders, had proceeded to march in the direction of the school.

Police spokesperson Andre Traut said circumstances surrounding an offence in terms of the Gatherings Act and Public Violence had been registered for investigation, following a protest in Brackenfell yesterday.

“Public Order Policing members were deployed in the area to maintain law and order and they were forced to take action when the situation became volatile. The crowd was eventually dispersed and no arrests have been made as yet.

“The situation in the area is still being monitored, and our forces will remain in the area until we are satisfied that tranquillity has been restored.”

The EFF is planning another march tomorrow, after Judge Siraj Desai postponed the school governing body’s request for an interim interdict for a further two weeks.

Provincial Education MEC Debbie Schäfer called for calm and consideration for Brackenfell High School pupils who are set to attend school as usual tomorrow.

Schäfer said: “While the EFF are entitled to protest if they have a valid permit, they are obliged to do so responsibly.

“Therefore I call on Brackenfell residents not to gather at the school with a view to engaging in altercations. Any action that would escalate tensions further will make it harder for law enforcement authorities to do their jobs,” she said.

Schäfer is also set to meet with provincial representatives from the EFF today, in an attempt to resolve the situation ahead of the protest.

EFF provincial chairperson Melikhaya Xego said while the organisation would be meeting with Schafer, they were not expecting a positive outcome.

“Everyone knows that Schafer and Winde do not have the interest of black people at heart. The situation at Brackenfell is something they denied in the beginning, and now that it serves their narrative they’re involved. The march will continue as planned, as what happened last week Monday to our members is not something to be taken lightly,” said Xeko.

Cape Argus