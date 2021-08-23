Intense cold front expected to hit the Western and Northern Cape from Thursday

Cape Town - An intense cold front is expected to make landfall in the south-western parts of the country on Thursday evening, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) says. This comes after the SAWS dismissed a video doing the rounds on social media, which forecast snow for Gauteng next weekend.

“Although a cold front is expected in South Africa later this week, numerical model predictions together with historical observations do not suggest snowfall in GP at this stage. “SAWS is the only authoritative voice of severe weather in South Africa. We will keep you posted on our social media and media platforms if any changes in weather alerts do occur,” the SAWS tweeted. The Cape Argus followed up on the post by the SAWS, in which the weather services said residents should anticipate cold weather and possible snowfall over the Western and Northern Cape.