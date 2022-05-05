International Firefighters’ Day celebrated at Goodwood Fire Station

Cape Town - The City’s Fire and Rescue Services commemorated International Firefighters’ Day on Wednesday by reopening several fire stations’ doors to the public for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit South Africa. On May 4 annually, countries across the world commemorate the day, celebrating and paying tribute to firefighters, whose careers thrust them into the front line of emergencies.

City Fire and Rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said: “Today is truly a significant day for firefighters, and it has been an amazing experience to host the public once again. We also cherish such occasions because they bring us closer to the communities we work to assist. “Despite the unfortunate incidents firefighters face when they are dispatched to communities, they are still passionate and excited to help communities and ensure the public’s safety,” Carelse said. Bellville resident Jackie van Zyl surprised her children Luhann, 8, Ané, 7, and 7-month-old Ilse-Marie with a special visit to the Goodwood Fire Station, where they interacted with massive fire trucks and firefighters.

Pupils from Husami Educare in Cravenby also visited the Goodwood Fire Station with their teachers and parents to pay tribute to the City's firefighters – armed with drawings and chocolates. The City's Fire and Rescue Service boasts 32 fire stations across the metro, 64 fire engines, 29 water tankers, 26 skid units, 17 rescue, and 13 aerial vehicles. The province currently has 1 650 professional firefighters and 450 volunteers, who serve at 96 fire stations in the Western Cape. World Fire Fighters Day celebrated at Goodwood fire station. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency(ANA) World Fire Fighters Day celebrated at Goodwood fire station. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency(ANA) World Fire Fighters Day celebrated at Goodwood fire station. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane /African News Agency(ANA) In recognition of the work firefighters do, Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell visited the Cape Town Central Fire Station to thank all firefighters.

Bredell said: “All the operations conducted by our fire crews are characterised by the excellent teamwork between different firefighting units, and brave and dedicated firefighters who put their own lives on the line so the rest of us can be safe. Today I thank these remarkable men and women.” [email protected] Cape Argus