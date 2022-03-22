Interventions sought after staff at Site B Clinic in Khayelitsha robbed

Cape Town - The management of Site B Clinic in Khayelitsha has met the station commander of the area’s police station to seek better police visibility after the clinic’s staff was robbed. Four nurses were on their way home after night shift when gun-wielding assailants stopped their vehicle, pointed guns at them and robbed them of their belongings, including cellphones, bags, cash, jewellery, ID, and driving licences.

Western Cape government communications officer for the Khayelitsha Eastern Sub-Structure, Abulele Dyasi, said the intervention was sought after a similar incident in January. “Western Cape Government Health can confirm that the incident took place outside Site B Clinic, near BP Garage towards Lwandle Road, and has been reported to the department, community structures as well as the SAPS,” she said. Dyasi said the Khayelitsha Development Forum has been informed and a stakeholder meeting with community policing forums, local structures as well as the station commander will take place today to engage on possible solutions.

Denosa had previously called for improved security services at health facilities, saying the robberies continued to be a sore point for all the nurses in metropole regions. Khayelitsha Development Forum chairperson Ndithini Thyido called on community leaders across Khayelitsha to stand up and defend these essential services providers. “We are disgusted by the act of these thugs against workers and we are calling on the community to mobilise against these abhorrent acts.

“No one must be abused and victimised for providing essential services. These professionals who are being victimised are decent South Africans who want to earn an honest living by servicing their people. “But, in return, these thugs pay them with dishonour and abuse. We are worried about not only the scaring away of these professionals but also the possible loss of life,” he said Thyido said they are currently working on certain interventions that would be put in place and would be announced soon.