Investigation underway after deadly mass shooting of four people in Nyanga

Cape Town - Police are searching for clues that may lead to the arrest of suspects who shot and killed four people in Nyanga, while a fifth person was transported to hospital on Sunday night. Community Police Forum (CPF) secretary Dumisani Qwebe said they were shocked that Lloyd informal settlement experienced such an incident.

“We don’t usually hear of mass shootings in Lloyd. We usually visit there when there is a fire incident. “We don’t know what the motive for the attack was but we suspect it is extortion-related. We ask the community members to remain calm and work with the police in solving this.” Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the SAPS launched an investigation after the incident on Sunday.

“Police were summoned to the scene in Lloyd informal settlement in Govan Mbeki Road at around 9.40pm, where the bodies of three men and one woman in their twenties were discovered with gunshot wounds in a shack. The police are searching for clues that may lead to the arrest of the suspects who shot and killed four people in Nyanga. pictures Leon Knipe “A fifth victim was admitted to hospital, also with a gunshot wound. “The motive is yet to be determined and the suspects are still being sought by detectives attached to the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit.”

Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said he was outraged that yet another mass murder occurred. “The violence and murders that have been happening over the last while has to stop. As the Western Cape government, we are continuing to support and strengthen SAPS’ hand in the fight against crime in the Nyanga area with the deployment of our Leap officers. SAPS’ intelligence has to be sharper so these types of incidents can be prevented. The police are searching for clues that may lead to the arrest of the suspects who shot and killed four people in Nyanga. pictures Leon Knipe “I urge those with information to make it available to any law enforcement agency so perpetrators may be apprehended and convicted.