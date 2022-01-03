Investigations continue after hijacked delivery truck is recovered on New Year’s Eve

Cape Town - Investigations are ongoing after K9 unit members attached to the provincial extortion task team recovered a hijacked delivery truck at the Marikana informal settlement in Philippi East. Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said the members followed up on information they had received concerning the whereabouts of a hijacked motor vehicle in the Philippi East area.

“The information led them to the Marikana informal settlement in Philippi East. Due to challenging road conditions, the members pursued the information on foot and recovered the truck abandoned in-between the shacks, still intact with just the battery missing,” said Van Wyk. Van Wyk said no arrests had been made. “The vehicle, a white Kia 2.7D truck, will be taken to the Bellville Vehicle Safeguarding Unit, where it will be processed,” said Van Wyk.