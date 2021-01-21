IPID identifies victims of anti-gang unit police brutality in Worcester

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) has identified the two victims of assault by anti-gang unit (AGU) members in Worcester, which was captured on a video that circulated on social media. On Thursday, IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola said the directorate has identified the victims in the 30-second clip. “They are seen in the video footage being slapped, searched and sjambokked by AGU members. The victims have opened a case at Worcester Police Station”. The footage shows an officer whipping the first victim with a sjambok while another slaps the second victim. She said this followed IPID identifying the AGU members captured in the footage.

Cola said the directorate continued to investigate the case.

On Wednesday, the EFF in the Western Cape condemned what they called the “inhumane action” of the AGU officers.

“EFF Western Cape condemns in the harshest possible terms the inhumane action of the police officers who are seen in video slapping and sjambokking two men in Worcester. We call on those officers to be brought to book,” the party tweeted.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said further investigation into the matter was expected to shed light on what had happened prior to the recording commencing.

Cape Argus

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters to be considered for publication must contain full names, addresses and contact details (not for publication).