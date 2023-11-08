Ipid probes alleged suicide at Manenberg police station

Cape Town - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the death of a man who allegedly committed suicide in the holding cells at Manenberg police station on Monday. According to a source, police officers discovered the man hanging from the bars on the gate of the holding cell on Monday afternoon.

“He was arrested earlier in the day on a house-breaking and theft case,” said the source. “He was taken into custody and placed in the transgender holding cells. “Later in the day, when they went to check, they found that he had used his jacket and wrapped it around his neck and around the bars of the cell gate and had already passed on.

“The paramedics came and declared him dead. “It is unclear why he did it but before that he agreed to show officers where he had taken the TV and other items that he had stolen,” said the source. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the incident and said: “The circumstances surrounding this incident (inquest) are now the subject of an Ipid investigation.”

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said the matter was being investigated. “The deceased was arrested on allegations of theft. “The family was located and briefed.