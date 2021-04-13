Islamic school principal still teaching despite facing sexual assault charges

Cape Town - Less than a month before the principal of an Islamic school is set to go on trial on a charge of sexual assault against a minor, Abdul Karriem Davids is still teaching. The principal and educator at the Halāwat-ul-Qurān, school for the memorisation of the Qur’an, will appear on May 11 on a charge of sexual assault of a minor at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. Davids, 46, could be seen in a video posted on the school’s Facebook page last week, listening in as one of the students reads to him, from the holy book. The video was posted by the school congratulating the learner, for reaching the achievement, on the day. The case of sexual assault was opened against Davids at the Grassy Park police station in September 2019 after the incident said to have occurred in May of that year. The victim, who is still a minor, was just 13 years old at the time of the alleged sexual assault and attended his school, now located at Taurus Street, Surrey Estate.

Davids’ lawyer Leon van der Merwe said he was unaware of Davids still teaching.

The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) second deputy president Shaykh Riad Fataar said that the MJC could only make strong recommendations, and that it did not have the authority to remove someone from an independent school from their position.

“We can only work through bodies and authorities. We heard along the grapevine (of him teaching) because they don't correspond with us directly, but we don't have the authority to remove him. The law will have to take its course,” said Fataar.

On November 18, 2020, the MJC issued a statement calling for Davids to step down from all positions held, while the court case is being heard. The statement came following his arrest on November 16, 2020, on another sexual assault charge registered at the Grassy Park police station on November 6, 2020.

Cape Argus made several attempts to reach the school, but to no avail.

Davids was formerly employed at Jam 'Eyyatul Qurraa', where he immediately resigned after the school had initiated an internal investigation into allegations of sexual assault against him by a staff member.

