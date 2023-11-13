It’s getting hot in here! SA Weather Service warns of temperatures between 30ºC and 40ºC for Cape Town

Cape Town - Capetonians should have their sunscreen, water and fans nearby as the SA Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of temperatures between 30 and 40 degrees for the metropole and other parts of the province over the next two days. The City of Cape Town’s Disaster Risk Management Centre (DRM) advised the public to take precautions to mitigate any potential health and general safety impacts from the predicted weather.

This includes avoiding the outdoors if possible, drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated, keeping a particularly close eye on the elderly, persons with serious health conditions and young children, and making sure pets have access to shady areas and lots of clean water. The City’s advisory comes after SAWS provide an information of the weather forecast for Tuesday. “Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Khai-Ma Municipality in the Northern Cape, Matzikama, Cederberg and Bergrivier municipalities in the Western Cape and over the Dawid Kruiper Municipality in the Northern Cape,” the SAWS said.

In Cape Town, the weather will be fine, with a light and variable wind. The weather will be a minimum of 16ºC, and a maximum of 32ºC, and the expected UVB Sunburn Index is “extreme”. For more info visit the SAWS website at http://www.weathersa.co.za

The City’s DRM also said that high temperatures also increase the risk of veld or bush fires. The City advised residents take the following precautions: don’t make fires in the open or leave fires unattended, don’t throw cigarette butts out of cars or in the open veld, and don’t throw bottles in the veld as they can magnify the sun’s rays and start fires. In the case of a large fire, residents must report it immediately and move away from the area to let the professionals deal with it.