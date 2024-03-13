It’s raining bullets in Nyanga: ShotSpotter shows 589 shots in one weekend

A staggering 589 gunshots rang out in Nyanga at the weekend, leading residents to experience sleepless nights as fear grips. The shocking statistics, revealed by safety and security Mayco member JP Smith, were detected by the ShotSpotter gun detection system, which showed more than 400 shots were fired in less than 24 hours.

Nyanga Community Police Forum (CPF) secretary Dumisani Qwebe said the community was gripped by fear as heartless gangsters fired callously into the air as part of a gun salute ahead of the funeral of a known gang boss. “We agree that the system could have recorded such a high number of shots because there were widespread concerns raised by residents living in Zwelitha. “We know that one of the big gang bosses who plays a major role in the extortion rackets died and the shots were part of a gun salute for his funeral. In one of the shootings, residents reported hearing over 200 shots being fired in one go on Saturday.’’

Qwebe said residents were forced to stay in their homes as it rained bullets across the informal settlement, fearing they would be hit by a stray bullet. “Everyone was too scared to leave their homes because those bullets must come down somewhere. The police responded but each time the shooters just dispersed. A week ago another gang boss died but because we had the information before time the police were deployed to prevent shootings. “We are calling on residents to work with us and alert us when they know a gangster is about to be buried.’’

According to the statistics, the most affected streets included Sinathu Avenue, Ibhokwe Walk and Phumlani Street, with between 10 to 15 shots being fired in one go. Smith said it was “literally raining bullets in Nyanga”. “Over the past weekend, 589 rounds were fired in the area of Nyanga.

“We know this, because we recorded it on Shotspotter. On each incident, we alerted SAPS in the area, giving them the exact location of each incident. While it seems as if these were the result of a funeral close by, a bullet falls back down to the ground at speeds of around 250km/h – this is still enough to kill, seriously injure or to damage property. “Such data now proves beyond any doubt the extent of a violent gun culture that plagues our society. “The City of Cape Town has registered a criminal docket at Nyanga SAPS for the unlawful discharge of a firearm in a municipal area.’’

According to the most recent crime statistics, the Nyanga precinct is listed at number 20 for the most attempted murders in the province. Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said firearms were easily accessible to criminals. “This shooting incident is deeply shocking and shows how trigger happy certain individuals are.

“SAPS should make immediate arrests. It should also be established where these firearms and all the ammunition stem from. It is mind boggling that individuals would have such large quantities of ammunition. “Firearms are too easily accessible to certain individuals, and particularly the ones whose aim is to use them for criminal activities. “I’ll be engaging SAPS’s provincial commissioner about this latest incident. Residents are reminded that they can earn up to R5 000 if they inform us where illegal firearms are stored.