Cape Town - With elections set to take place on Wednesday, May 8, many across the country are gearing up to make their mark, however, there remains a large number of South Africans unexcited about voting.

On Monday, #IWantToVoteBut started trending on Twitter, and it included reasons behind why some eligible voters have reservations about taking to the polls.

Some of the reasons were serious, while others were facetious.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa says nearly 27 million people registered to vote on May 8 for a new parliament and provincial legislatures, representing about 75 percent of the eligible population.

The commission previously said it was concerned that about 9.8 million eligible voters who did not register. Of those, about 6 million - more than 60 percent - are under 30 years old.













