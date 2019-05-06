On Monday, #IWantToVoteBut started trending on Twitter, and it included reasons behind why some eligible voters have reservations about taking to the polls. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - With elections set to take place on Wednesday, May 8, many across the country are gearing up to make their mark, however, there remains a large number of South Africans unexcited about voting. On Monday, #IWantToVoteBut started trending on Twitter, and it included reasons behind why some eligible voters have reservations about taking to the polls.

Some of the reasons were serious, while others were facetious.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa says nearly 27 million people registered to vote on May 8 for a new parliament and provincial legislatures, representing about 75 percent of the eligible population.

The commission previously said it was concerned that about 9.8 million eligible voters who did not register. Of those, about 6 million - more than 60 percent - are under 30 years old.





#IWantToVoteBut My parents been voting since 94 and still living in a shack, while the people they were voting for are in mansions. pic.twitter.com/vCbTNQZJfd — God's Son😌 (@MbusoLanga4) May 6, 2019





#iWantToVoteBut eish l don't know which party to support cause they are all the same,, lies lies lies, fake promises pic.twitter.com/d1qIczypSt — zeillah_Kyle89 (@zeillah1) May 6, 2019





We don’t know what the will do to improve our country. #EFF only know how to destruct and create mayhem. They too have not told us how they could improve this country. Their fixation solely relies on the ANC like the DA. — Gabrielle Leah Way (@GabrielleLeahW1) May 6, 2019





#IWantToVoteBut am sick and tired of the promises and lie from the political party's especially ANC and DA pic.twitter.com/TKMr3bVu1W — мαяσкσℓσ (@Marokolo26) May 6, 2019





#IWantToVoteBut I'm afraid history might repeat itself if a new political party rules.🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/NFdr1vlTw7 — MUSAWENKOSI🇿🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@weNkosi22) May 6, 2019





#IWantToVoteBut I'm turning 20 and the only home I know is a shack so I might as well work hard, graduate and look for a job so that I can buy my family a house, this RDP thing is not for everyone neh? pic.twitter.com/oiPR1UFax3 — Somila Peni (@PeniSomila) May 6, 2019





#IWantToVoteBut no political party is talking about implementing “Relationship Accident Fund".Phela Relationships Are Showing Us flames🔥 pic.twitter.com/n2uxnEU0V2 — Khuthie Munyai (@khuthadzomunyai) May 6, 2019





#IWantToVoteBut am allergic to the marker which they use to Mark our nails pic.twitter.com/FK9Kc90exj — Keletso Malema (@KeletsoMalema2) May 6, 2019





#IWantToVoteBut I know that politicians are lying to us 😏 pic.twitter.com/PBzzmCrorz — Gemini 🌍 (@bandile_mali) May 6, 2019





#IWantToVoteBut Cersie is not on the list of candidates pic.twitter.com/MDbpxE2Vvh — I love you 3000 - Mr Stark 😣😭 (@ShudufhadzoRSA) May 6, 2019









