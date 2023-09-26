Jakes Gerwel bus crash leaves three dead, 35 injured: ‘People were scattered on the road’

Cape Town - “People were scattered on the road, the scene was both gory and gruesome.” These are the chilling words of one of the first responders to a Golden Arrow bus accident that left three people dead and dozens injured yesterday morning.

Amy Carelse, Malize van Rooi and Yarick Damons of Mitchells Plain were killed in the accident. A Greenhaven Neighbourhood Watch member said: “We didn’t see the bus crash but we heard a big bang coming from Jakes Gerwel Drive. It sounded like waves crashing, maybe it was because of the rain, and then I heard people screaming. “We went out to the scene, and when we got to the bus we saw people were in the street. It was really gruesome, very gory, I don’t have any other words to describe it.

“People were frightened, and traumatised as well; I mean it’s not everyday that you see a bus tipped over like that, with a lot of people in it.” The bus, which drove from Mitchells Plain, was headed for Century City and carried 38 passengers. Golden Arrow Bus Service’s John Dammert said: “We confirm the accident which involved our bus along Jakes Gerwel Drive yesterday morning. There were three fatalities. The injured have been taken to various hospitals.”

Megan Davids, the spokesperson for Emergency Medical Services, said: “EMS received a call on September 25 following a bus accident on Jakes Gerwel Drive. At the scene, we can confirm there were 38 passengers. “Sadly, there were three fatalities. We express our sincere condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and plead with the public to respect the families in terms of sharing footage or images via social media.” Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said Athlone detectives responded to a complaint earlier on Monday morning.

“Upon their arrival in Jakes Gerwel Drive at around 8.45am, they found a bus from a local company lying on its side in the road. “They immediately requested the help of the emergency services. Three passengers sustained fatal injuries and were declared deceased at the scene by the medical personnel, while 35 passengers sustained injuries and were transported to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. “Athlone police registered cases of reckless and negligent driving as well as culpable homicide for further investigation.”

Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie wished a speedy recovery to the injured passengers. “My heartfelt condolences go out to those who lost loved ones in the tragic bus incident in Cape Town this morning. I also wish a speedy recovery to the people who are injured. “Golden Arrow Bus Services confirmed that one of their buses was involved in an accident along Jakes Gerwel Drive this morning at 8.45am, when the driver lost control of the bus.”