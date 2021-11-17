Jason White, 23, becomes the youngest person ever to join Knysna’s council

Cape Town - At its inaugural council meeting on Monday where new councillors were sworn in, Knysna’s council made history by inducting Jason White, 23, as the youngest ever member to join its council. White was born and raised in Knysna, where he went on to matriculate from Knysna Secondary School in 2015 as deputy head boy.

During this time he served on the Representative Council of Learners, the school’s environmental organisation, and the Rotary Interact Club. White joined the DA in 2018 and was elected to the Knysna Youth Council in the same year, serving on the portfolio committee on social development as well as the disciplinary committee. He represented the Knysna Youth Council at the Western Cape Provincial Youth Parliament in 2019, where he highlighted the institutional exclusion of capable young people from positions of power and decision-making.

Appointed as administrator of the DA’s constituency office, White provided administrative support to the local Knysna DA executive committee and its caucus. He previously served as the deputy chairperson: recruitment and campaigns for the DA Youth in the Western Cape East Region, and is currently the deputy chairperson: administration for the DA Youth in the region. He also serves on the local DA constituency executive.

White is also the co-founder of Sakhiseni South Africa, a non-profit company founded on the principles of civic duty, friendship, compassion and responsibility. The 23-year-old, who also cast his vote in a local government election for the first time this year, said that the potential of young people is often overlooked. “During this term of council, I intend on advocating on behalf of those young people who have been left hopeless. Council must prioritise the young people of the greater Knysna area and ensure the necessary infrastructure is in place to realize their potential.

“We must explore alternatives to up-skill our youth and keep them in Knysna. I look forward to bringing fresh and new ideas to council that will benefit all residents,” White said. He is set to resume his distance-learning studies in public management to participate fully and make a meaningful contribution to council. White added that he was humbled by the confidence of his party by giving him the opportunity to serve and added that he would do his utmost not to disappoint.