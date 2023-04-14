Jeffreys Bay fugitive, together with three other suspects busted with drugs

Cape Town - A suspect on the run from Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape and three other suspects found with tik and dagga were all arrested between Hermanus and Gansbaai. Overstrand Rural Safety Unit (Orsu) and the K-9 Unit carried out the operation with the help of Overstrand law enforcement agencies.

One of those arrested was Wandile Makwrana, who was out on bail after being arrested for possession of abalone. He failed to appear in the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on September 30 last year. Makwrana and his alleged accomplices were arrested on the R43 between Hermanus and Gansbaai on Tuesday. Meanwhile, assisted by the Overstrand law enforcement agencies, three more suspects were arrested in Gansbaai for the possession of drugs, with two being found with tik and one with 51 packets of dagga and R440 in cash.

A suspect on the run from Jeffreys Bay in the Eastern Cape and three other suspects found with tik and dagga were all arrested between Hermanus and Gansbaai. Picture: Supplied Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen applauded the immediate impact of Orsu, saying they would continue to make the lives of criminals across the Western Cape most uncomfortable. “It is also pleasing to note how the various law enforcement units are collaborating to ensure that they are effective in combating crime across the Overberg district. “These types of results are part of the reason why we have initiated and activated these units in our non-metro municipal areas. Our aim is to ensure greater safety across the entire Western Cape, as we want to ensure our people live in safer communities.