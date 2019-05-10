Jeremiah Ruiters. Supplied

Cape Town - A Factreton Primary School teacher, who taught murdered Jeremiah Ruiters’s eldest sister, told the court about concerns she had about the child’s hygiene, absenteeism and late arrivals. Simone Arendse testified on behalf of the State in its case against Jeremiah’s mother, Abigail Ruiters and her boyfriend, Ameerudien Peters.

The two are on trial in the Western Cape High Court. Ruiters is charged with the abuse and neglect of Jeremiah and her two daughters, aged 8 and 3.

Peters is accused of Jeremiah’s rape, beating and stabbing the 18-month-old toddler to death at their home in Kensington, in June last year.

Jeremiah died of blunt force trauma to his spine, a cracked skull, broken ribs and bite marks all over his body, including his face and genitals.

Arendse told the court Ruiters’s oldest daughter wasn’t always clean at school. In 2016 she said the child, who cannot be named, repeated Grade2 because she always absent.

Arendse said in 2016 she made repeated attempts to call Ruiters for a meeting. However, even after the meeting things didn’t improve.

“At first I thought the child was struggling to learn, but I realised it was because she was often absent, that she struggled to catch up, and fell behind with her school work,” she said.

Arendse said she first wrote a letter to Ruiters requesting a meeting.

Once she didn’t get a response she tried to reach her on her cellphone but it constantly went to voicemail.

She said when she called Ruiters’s work the mother visited the school.

Following the meeting Arendse said there were improvements.

“The child attended regularly and looked clean. But the improvement didn’t last long,” she said.

Arendse said in February the following year, the child missed at least three days of school and seven days within six weeks of the first term.

The school asked a social worker to investigate. “We met the social worker, Abigail and myself. The social worker said if the child missed school again I must contact her,” she said.

She said she soon went on maternity leave. On her return the child had been moved to another school.

“My main concern was her safety. From the child I got an impression something was happening at home.

“Children often switch off at school if something is bothering them at home,” Arendse said.

[email protected]