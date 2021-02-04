John Graham Primary has good communication practices between school and parents

Cape Town - John Graham Primary in Plumstead has been commended for how well the school management team treats its staff and how skilled the learners are. This was according to the SEA (Schools Evaluation Authority) report, which evaluates how well some schools in the Western Cape are performing. The SEA has released the reports for how well some schools are performing. The SEA independently evaluates Western Cape schools and develops reports which are published for parents and communities to know how well the schools in their areas are performing. The evaluations, which was conducted on 10 and 11 February 2020, provide an independent and external examination of school practices and include recommendations on what should be improved.

The schools are assessed on:

Learner achievement: To evaluate the knowledge and skills learners have acquired, progress made by learners over a period and recognition of learners.

Teaching and learning: To evaluate the quality of teaching and learning.

Behaviour and safety: To evaluate the level at which the school creates a positive learning culture, good behaviour and a healthy, safe and secure environment for everyone.

Leadership and management: To evaluate the effectiveness of the leadership and management of the school.

Governance, parents and community: To evaluate the effectiveness of the governing body in fulfilling its key roles and responsibilities, including financial duties, and the effectiveness of the school in building good relationships with its stakeholders.

John Graham Primary

According to the SEA report, the schools were rated out of 4 according to the above criteria – 4 being Outstanding, 3 being Good, 2 being Requires Improvement and 1 being Inadequate.

John Graham Primary School received 4 for Learner Achievement, 3 for Teaching and Learning, 4 for Behaviour and Safety, 3 for Leadership and Management, 3 for Governance, Parents and Community.

Overall performance for the school was rated 3.

The report found that the school had sound financial management practices and well-kept records.

“Engagement and communication with stakeholders are effective. Learners understand the channels of communication. Parents acknowledge the good academic results, the bridges built between the school and parents, and the follow-up with parents on difficult home situations.

“Professional relationships are sound, and the environment is conducive to quality teaching and learning,” the report found.

The report highlighted that the school management team (SMT) acted effectively to improve quality teaching and learning throughout the school.

“Lesson observations by the SMT are a recent focus area. Its mentorship programme is effective in assisting novice teachers and weekly meetings are held. Grade and subject meetings, regular discussions and using expert teachers in certain areas improve the quality of teaching.

“Teachers attend professional development workshops offered by the district office.

“In most classes, good use is made of school resources. The SMT discusses and meets staff regularly to ensure that they understand and fulfil their roles and responsibilities in and outside the classroom.”

The report went on to emphasise that “it is evident that all staff feel appreciated and that attendance and commitment of staff is excellent“.

The learners were also commended for their behaviour and most learners were found to handle numbers and do calculations well – solving problems at the level expected of their age and phase of education.

The recommendations that the SEA made were:

The currently underutilised library should become a more functional library and media centre so that learners can have greater access. Greater participation in extra- and co-curricular activities and engagement in more sporting competitions and leagues should be encouraged. More recognition should be given for learners’ achievements in these activities. Effective and varied use of the available resources should be encouraged. Dangerous equipment or machinery in areas where learners gather must not be left open or unattended. Gloves must be worn by all staff serving food. It is essential that frequent lesson observations take place for the SMT to improve the quality of teaching and learning. The vacant departmental head post must be advertised and filled as soon as possible.

The full report can be found here: http://seawc.gov.za/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/School-Evaluation-Report-John-Graham-PS-21-January-2021.pdf

