Jonkershoek fire contained but situation will be monitored

Cape Town - With 99% of the Jonkerhoek fire contained, the Cape Winelands District Municipality says it will continue to actively monitor the situation in the area for the next few days to avoid missing any more flare-ups. This after over 230 firefighters battled to contain the fire for over a week resulting in it damaging more than 800ha of land and vegetation. Cape Winelands District Municipality spokesperson Jo-Anne Otto said: “The Cape Winelands District Municipality’s fire services and Cape Nature can report that 99% of the fire in the Stellenbosch mountains has been contained.” “We are grateful for the light rains as they aided firefighting and mopping-up efforts. “The areas from Jonkershoek valley through to Blaauwklippen Road have been fully contained, however, monitoring operations will continue for the next 24-48 hours.”

“Currently, we are working to contain a small smouldering area in the Banhoekkloof that is proving difficult to contain.

“This is due to the inaccessibility of the area.

“Ground teams will stay in this area to manage flare-ups and continue with mopping-up operations.”

“The CWDM’s fire teams extend our deepest thanks to all involved in firefighting operations,” said Otto.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs, and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell has also extended his gratitude to all the firefighters and partners who assisted in fighting the Jonkershoek fire.

“The people involved in the firefighting operations all deserve our thanks.

“These include volunteers, regular firefighters, Working on Fire, the pilots and contractors flying the aerial resources and in particular the SANDF who sent one of the airforce’s Oryx helicopters to assist over the weekend,” Bredell said.

“There was no loss to property.

“Sadly we had two firefighters injured in the line of duty.

“They continue to recuperate in hospital and our thoughts are with them and their families.”

Cape Argus