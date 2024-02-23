Joshlin Smith still missing: ‘We remain focused on finding little Joshlin’

Cape Town - Saldanha Bay mayor, André Truter, has asked the public to refrain from spreading unconfirmed reports concerning the case of missing Joshlin Smith. The six-year-old went missing on Monday, at around 5pm, while in the care of her mother’s boyfriend.

She had stayed home from school because she was ill and when her mother, Kelly Smith, 33, returned home from work, she couldn’t find the Grade 1 learner. As the search entered its third day on Thursday, more resources were brought in, with a helicopter conducting an aerial search while a truck emptied a dam near the informal settlement where Smith lives, in Middelpos, Diazville. “I spoke to the commander of the Saldanha police station and he confirmed that the airwing helicopters would bolster our efforts. We remain focused on finding little Joshlin.

“The investigating team are following up all leads and evidence. “The helicopter significantly expanded the search area in a short time. Teams were actively pursuing leads, and the investigation remains ongoing. As of now, Joshlin has not been found,” Truter said. He added that people should refrain from sharing or publishing unverified information.

This follows a number of TikTok videos and Facebook posts claiming the girl’s body was found in a dam, and reports that she was buried in a shack behind her home. “We will promptly share updates once they are verified by SAPS. “Let’s continue to work together to bring Joshlin home safely,” Truter said.

Kelly Smith has kept boots on the ground, walking with a large group of residents yesterday, searching inside shacks and portable toilets. “I’m tired of all the stories that people are talking about. I just want to find my child and I will not stop until I find her,” she said. Police spokesperson, Malcolm Pojie, said at the time of Joshlin’s disappearance, she was wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts.