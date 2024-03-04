Joy as City hands over keys to Gugs housing beneficiaries

It was joy for Gugulethu residents as they received the keys to their brand new residences as part of the City’s Infill housing project on Friday. The City allocated R105 million in 2017 to build around 570 dwellings for people who were forced to relocate to Gugulethu after being evicted under the Group Areas Act.

Ntobizandile Mphatha said that she waited for 30 years for a house and finally receiving one was a glorious moment for her. “I’ve been on the waiting list for 30 years. “Thank you for getting this project back on track.

“My family can now live in a decent home and I can rest peacefully,” said Mphatha. Another beneficiary, Mazizandile Nyathela, expressed his joy when he received the keys to his new house. “I have been waiting for this opportunity. Me and my family have long been waiting for this time, and I cannot be grateful enough,” said Nyathela.

Three construction companies were appointed for the project, however, it was marred by several delays. According to the City, the housing project delivered 1 004 homes to the qualifying beneficiaries and their families. Of these, 570 units were built in Gugulethu and 434 in Mau Mau, Nyanga.

The City said that in Mau Mau, 131 units had been completed and handed over to date. “I am thrilled to be here in Gugulethu today at our erf 8448 site to celebrate with the project’s new homeowners,” said human settlements Mayco member Carl Pophaim. “The subsidised housing project has been subject to not only contractor challenges but many complexities and delays, including the Covid-19 national lockdown, extortion attempts, the unlawful occupation of partially completed units at the Mau Mau site, and vandalism to completed works.

“But today we honour the project teams, contractors, and, most importantly, our beneficiaries.” Pophaim said the City would continue to do all it could to provide housing opportunities to those who needed it. He said that the beneficiaries of housing projects were selected in accordance with the City’s Housing Allocation Policy and Housing Needs Register to ensure opportunities were made available in a fair and transparent way that prevented queue jumping.