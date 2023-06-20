JP Smith says drunk driving is ‘stupid and dangerous’ after number of long weekend arrests

Cape Town - The City’s law enforcement services cracked down on lawlessness, arresting 379 suspects and issued 40 653 fines for various offences – including detaining 73 people for drunk driving and 10 for reckless and negligent driving. Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith called out the drunk driving as “stupid and dangerous”.

Over the long weekend, City officials were deployed to various areas around the Cape metro. According to the City report, traffic officers arrested 52 people for drunk driving; LEAP officers arrested three suspects; and the metro police officers nabbed 18 drunk drivers. On Youth Day, metro police officers on patrol in Kirstenhof spotted an Opel sedan driving down the Main Road, without headlights.

When they stopped the vehicle, they found an bottle of liquor next to the door panel, and detected a strong smell of alcohol on the driver. The 38-year-old was arrested after a breathalyser test confirmed that he was inebriated. In identical circumstances in Belhar, officers pulled over a vehicle on Symphony Way, also driving without headlights. While speaking to the driver, they smelt alcohol on his breath, and a breathalyser test confirmed their suspicions. The 33-year-old was also arrested. Overall, the metro police department arrested 82 people over the period and issued 2 840 fines for traffic and by-law transgressions.”

Cape Town’s traffic services arrested 77 motorists: 52 for drunk driving; 10 for reckless and negligent driving; and 15 others on various charges. Officers recorded 34 548 offences; impounded 250 public transport vehicles; and executed 1 459 arrest warrants. Law enforcement officers arrested 220 suspects and issued 3 265 notices for various transgressions. The City’s public emergency communication centre logged 1 825 incidents at the weekend. These included 767 calls for medical assistance; 104 assault cases; 33 incidents of domestic violence; and 54 motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents.