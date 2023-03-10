JP21 foundation visited Hyacinth Primary School in Mitchells Plain to hand over cricket kit

Cape Town - The cricket team at Hyacinth Primary School in Mitchells Plain were surprised by a visit from the founder of JP21 Foundation, former Proteas cricket star JP Duminy, as he handed over new kits to the school. Currently, the foundation sponsors 36 primary school teams in the area.

Partnering with Awqaf SA and Gill Shampoo, the JP21 Foundation empowers underprivileged learners in the Mitchells Plain and Strandfontein areas by offering coaching, equipment, and facilities to enable students to learn and play cricket As much as the visit was for the children, parents whose kids were part of the cricket team also gathered to capture the beautiful moment between the sponsors and their sons. Shaheena Baradien, mother of Umar Baradien, who is the team captain, shared how JP21 foundation has been part of her family’s life as three of her sons now play cricket.

“My son is the captain of the squad and I could not be more proud. You should hear him talk about his role and see how happy he gets. He enjoys every minute of it and loves his coaches so much as they put in a 100% commitment. “Umar is one of my three sons who plays cricket. His older brother was also part of the programme before attending high school. His younger brother also plays,” Baradien said. Awqaf deputy CEO Mickaeel Collier encouraged the young ones.

“Whatever these kids can dream of, they are able to achieve. They have somebody who is an active role model – JP Duminy who comes from a community like this and has gone far to represent his country. “They should have the desire to achieve the best but in all that they must also know once they have achieved something good and great they need to give back to the community,” said Collier. Gill shampoo spokesperson Mohammed Saloojee said supporting the upliftment programme of such an iconic figure as JP Duminy was an easy decision.