Advocate Sheriff Mohammed is representing Lloyd Simbarashe who stabbed his girlfriend Nikita Lewis to death in a shop not far from Sara Baartman. Picture: Cindy Waxa/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY/ANA

Cape Town - Legal Aid advocate Sheriff Mohammed came under fire again in the Western Cape High Court after failing to appear at a scheduled time. Acting Judge Melanie Holderness chastised Mohammed, who is defending convicted murderer Lloyd Simbarashe, after he caused a delay in sentencing of two hours.

Although set to start at noon, the proceedings were delayed until after lunch.

Acting Judge Holderness threatened to report Mohammed to various bodies in the legal fraternity, including his employers, Legal Aid South Africa.

“Whatever excuse you may have I don’t want to hear it. You will be reported to the Legal Practice, the Bar Council and the Judge President’s office.

“I will recommend that you do not receive any Legal Aid instructions. This is not the first time that you are doing this.”

Acting Judge Holderness also reprimanded Mohammed for his use of the word “inmate” while referring to domestic violence abuse victims who seek refuge at shelters.

“You gave the court a definition of the word ‘inmate’ from ancient times in a bid to mislead the court,” she said.

Mohammed, on the other hand, tried to explain to the court that he had mistakenly written that the sentencing would be on Wednesday, instead of Monday.

Mohammed’s client, Simbarashe, was convicted of the murder of Nikita Lewis, 24.

Lewis was seeking refuge at the Saartjie Baartman Centre in Manenberg. She had been living at the centre for just over a month when Simbarashe tracked her down and killed her on October 9, 2015.

Nikita, two other women and four minors from the centre had gone shopping to Pick and Save Superette, about a kilometre away, when Simbarashe entered the shop after them and attacked her.

Sentencing will now take place on Thursday.

