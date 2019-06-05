Sikhangele Mki

Cape Town - After listening to convicted serial rapist Sikhangele Mki’s reasons for requesting leave to appeal against his 15 life terms along with 120 years behind bars, Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath sent him packing. Goliath dismissed the application, saying that no other court would interfere with the sentence Mki is serving.

No legal aid was available for Mki, who represented himself.

On September 14, 2017, he was sentenced to 15 life terms and additional 120 years which ran concurrently after he pleaded guilty to 84 charges which included 30 counts of rape, 27 of kidnapping, 12 of robbery with aggravating circumstances and four of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

In his application, he asked the court to reduce to one life sentences he is currently serving for all the crimes committed.

In his application, Mki said: “I’m not saying that the court was wrong in convicting me. I’m only asking the court to lessen the sentence. I know what I have done is wrong and ready to ask for forgives to the victims, their families and the community at large,” Mki said in his application.

State prosecutor Nokuzola Mbewana argued that the court had already been lenient on Mki, and he had no prospect of a successful application for leave to appeal.

“In view of so many counts taken into as one in this matter, the court was already lenient to Mki. Serial rapes, assaults and robberies occurred, and in these circumstances, leave to appeal should not be granted,” she said.

Goliath, in sentencing him, said the court found Mki to be a serial rapist, and there were no substantial and compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

