Katlego Maboe case delayed after prosecutor reads about court appearance in an article

Cape Town – Embattled TV presenter Katlego Maboe’s expected court appearance did not take place, after the prosecutor only found out about it in a news article on Tuesday. Maboe was due in court on Tuesday for allegedly breaching a protection order his ex-partner, Monique Muller, had taken out against him. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The expected court appearance of Katlego Maboe did not take place this morning. “When the prosecutor saw an article about allegations made, she contacted the police and asked about the court appearance. “She was given today's date for the court appearance. This morning the docket was not brought to court as was expected. She has since asked for the docket to peruse it.”

Ntabazalila added no date has been set yet for Maboe’s appearance.

Maboe has being caught in a recent social media storm after abuse allegations levelled against him by Muller, surfaced online.

Following this, a video surfaced online of an interaction with Maboe and Muller where he admits to cheating on her.

Speaking to IOL Entertainment, Maboe said he stood by his initial statement where he denied the abuse allegations, adding the matter was being litigated and therefore sub judice.

“I’m respecting the legal process and everyone involved and not compromising anyone or bringing anyone into disrepute,” he said.

Muller also accused him giving her a STD in the video, to which he answered: "The allegations about the STD are unproven.“

Cape Argus