Kenilworth retail store is latest target in festive season crime wave

Cape Town - As the festive shopping period kicks off, a Kenilworth retailer has become the latest target for opportunistic criminals who were on a shopping spree of their own. On Saturday evening, customers and staff at Rosmead SuperSpar were left shaken after the store was robbed by armed suspects.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the suspects entered the store around 7.10pm and bought airtime before threatening staff with a firearm. “According to reports, the 30-yearold complainant was on duty with colleagues when the suspects walked in. “The suspects suddenly threatened the complainant with a firearm and demanded cash from the till. They fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash,” said Van Wyk.

No one was injured and no shots were fired. Alida Adendorff, the store manager on duty yesterday, confirmed that the store was targeted, but did not want to divulge further information Adendorff said: “We are just grateful that no one got injured.”

This latest incident comes less than a week after a group of robbers walked into Canal Walk Shopping Centre and stole 16 Apple MacBooks worth thousands of rand from Gomaxx. The thieves, who were caught on camera, entered the mall around 5am before breaking down the store’s door and raiding the glass displays. While the tills are ringing non-stop and the Christmas shopping season is in full swing, businesses have been urged to protect themselves against criminals, especially during this busy trading period.

Charnel Hattingh, group head of communications and marketing at the Fidelity Services Group, said business-related crimes continue unabated and that keeping large amounts of cash on the premises, especially in the case of small businesses, was a definite risk. “We continue to see businesses being targeted during opening and closing times. If they (criminals) know there is something worthwhile to take, a small window of opportunity when a staff member is vulnerable is all that criminals need,” she said. “To avoid being targeted, business owners need to prioritise safety and get security in place which is linked to an armed response service.”

Hattingh added that staff also needed to be as vigilant at work as they were at home. “Many incidents at business premises can be avoided or have a different outcome with improved security systems in place and staff being more security-savvy.” During a business robbery, Hattingh said staff should follow the instructions of the armed assailants to ensure everyone’s safety.

“Do not resist, and assure the assailants that you will co-operate,” she said. “They must see that you will not take any action that will jeopardise your safety. “Do not argue with them if they instruct you to take something.”