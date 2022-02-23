Kenwyn woman hoping to take the next step in her fitness career

Cape Town - A personal trainer from Kenwyn who has not been able to work because of Covid-19, hopes to turn her home into a gym, help her community and earn an income. Fowziya Stemmet is in need of assistance to help kickstart the her plan to open her own home studio gym and grow her business. She works under the brand “Elite Personal Training”.

“My problem is I don't have the funds to sort out a little studio-based gym at home.I am currently using my parents driveway, and it honestly doesn't look the part. I know I can attract (more) clients with a professional space.” Despite the difficulties she faced when the pandemic started, she is determined to make her dream a reality and help others on their fitness journeys. “I have never given up on what I do because this is my passion, and I didn't turn to getting a different job because I love taking people on their health and fitness journey. I have helped so many people with health conditions such as fibromyalgia and arthritis, and I know I can touch a lot more lives," said Fowziya.

She has been in the personal training and fitness field for more than five years already. She studied at ETA College to become a qualified personal trainer and began working at Virgin Active in 2016, where she worked until January 2020. “I decided to work in a women’s-only studio with another trainer until I felt financially ready to have my own studio, but then the Covid-19 pandemic hit in March 2020 and all my financial plans fell apart.” With the height of the pandemic now over, Fowziya wants to get her business up and running as soon as she can, and believes that with her own studio she could grow her business and continue to help many others. However, she has had to turn to people in surrounding communities for extra assistance.