Khayelitsha mass killing suspect says he has an alibi

Cape Town - The man arrested in connection with the murder of six people in Enkanini informal settlement made a brief appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court. Thando Shuba, 35, has been charged with six counts of murder for his alleged involvement in the mass killing of six people on March 20, which prompted the police minister to deploy more personnel in the area.

According to reports, nine people had gathered to drink alcohol and were sitting outside a house in Lindela Road when three unknown suspects opened fire and shot them. Two women and four men were killed in the shooting. Police said the investigation is ongoing and two suspects are still sought for the murder. Shuba has appointed Phindile Vepile as his attorney. Vepile told the court that his client has an alibi for the incident, meaning Shuba was in a different location at the time of the shooting.

Outside court, Vepile said he is confident in his client’s innocence because they have additional video footage to support Shuba’s defence. Magistrate Yusuf Kamedien explained to Shuba that his alibi needed to be confirmed before a bail application could proceed. “If you have an alibi, it is the State that must corroborate that alibi. If they determine the alibi, then it’s not you because you can’t be at two places at the same time and then they must withdraw,” he said.

However, the State’s case thus far indicates that witness accounts of the incident placed Shuba at the scene of the crime. NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said: “The case has been postponed to April 4 to confirm bail information, as well as to verify his alibi. We’ll see when we come back whether we will oppose bail, but it is very likely because it is a schedule 6 offence.” Khayelitsha Development Forum’s Ndithini Tyhido said: “It is disheartening for us as community leaders that even young kids who are exposed to multiple murders, they grow up with that image in their heads. It’s a very terrible state of affairs to raise your kids in. We the people of Khayelitsha must wise up,” he said.

The State was represented by advocate Ntsikelelo Malcolm Peter. [email protected] Cape Argus